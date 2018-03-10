LO Selection - The Conservat

LCONEUR:LX
118.47
EUR
0.27
0.23%
更新日時 2018/03/10
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
117.08 - 120.80
1年トータルリターン
1.06%
年初来リターン
-0.57%
前日終値
118.19
ファンド分類
Conservative Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
118.4677
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
166.915
設定日
12/10/2009
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
GREGORY LENOIR / PAUL BESANGER
定額申込手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.25%
経費率
1.49%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
LSVBEIA:LX
LO Selection - Sovereign Bon
129.70 千 15.53 百万 9.39
LOMCOIA:LX
LOﾌｧﾝｽﾞ-ｺﾝﾊﾞｰﾁﾌﾞﾙ･ﾎﾞﾝﾄﾞ
449.58 千 8.58 百万 5.19
PEAEIAU:LX
PrivilEdge - Ashmore Emergin
444.71 千 4.40 百万 2.66
FCCONVI:LX
F&Cﾎﾟｰﾄﾌｫﾘｵｽﾞ･ﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ-F&Cｸﾞﾛｰﾊ
214.74 千 3.91 百万 2.36
GSEMIEH:LX
ｺﾞｰﾙﾄﾞﾏﾝ･ｻｯｸｽ･ｸﾞﾛｰｽ&ｴﾏｰｼﾞﾝｸﾞ
167.58 千 3.45 百万 2.09
LOCMUIA:LX
LOﾌｧﾝｽﾞ-ｺﾓﾃﾞｨﾃｨ･ﾘｽｸ･ﾌﾟﾚﾐｱ
476.10 千 2.60 百万 1.57
PIPRNIA:LX
Priviledge - Income Partners
181.50 千 2.58 百万 1.56
LOCL:LN
ETFS Lombard Odier IM Emergi
274.97 千 2.50 百万 1.51
LOGCIAE:LX
LO Funds - Global Climate Bo
242.00 千 2.43 百万 1.47
INFR:LN
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ･ｸﾞﾛｰﾊﾞﾙ･ｲﾝﾌﾗUCITS ET
85.76 千 1.89 百万 1.14
企業概要
LO Selection - The Conservative (EUR) is an open-end fund registered in Luxembourg. The Fund aims to achieve capital appreciation over the long term by investing worldwide in a diversified portfolio consisting of fixed-rate and floating-rate debt securities, including convertible bonds, equity and equity equivalent securities, UCITS/UCIs, financial derivatives and liquidities.
住所
LODH Selection -
5, Allee Scheffer
L-2520 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号
352-47-67-25-70
Webサイト
www.lombardodier.com