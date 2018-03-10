LO Selection - The Conservat
118.47
EUR
0.27
0.23%
更新日時 2018/03/10
商品分類
SICAV
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Conservative Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
118.4677
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
166.915
設定日
12/10/2009
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
GREGORY LENOIR / PAUL BESANGER
定額申込手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.25%
経費率
1.49%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
LSVBEIA:LX
LO Selection - Sovereign Bon
|129.70 千
|15.53 百万
|9.39
|
LOMCOIA:LX
LOﾌｧﾝｽﾞ-ｺﾝﾊﾞｰﾁﾌﾞﾙ･ﾎﾞﾝﾄﾞ
|449.58 千
|8.58 百万
|5.19
|
PEAEIAU:LX
PrivilEdge - Ashmore Emergin
|444.71 千
|4.40 百万
|2.66
|
FCCONVI:LX
F&Cﾎﾟｰﾄﾌｫﾘｵｽﾞ･ﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ-F&Cｸﾞﾛｰﾊ
|214.74 千
|3.91 百万
|2.36
|
GSEMIEH:LX
ｺﾞｰﾙﾄﾞﾏﾝ･ｻｯｸｽ･ｸﾞﾛｰｽ&ｴﾏｰｼﾞﾝｸﾞ
|167.58 千
|3.45 百万
|2.09
|
LOCMUIA:LX
LOﾌｧﾝｽﾞ-ｺﾓﾃﾞｨﾃｨ･ﾘｽｸ･ﾌﾟﾚﾐｱ
|476.10 千
|2.60 百万
|1.57
|
PIPRNIA:LX
Priviledge - Income Partners
|181.50 千
|2.58 百万
|1.56
|
LOCL:LN
ETFS Lombard Odier IM Emergi
|274.97 千
|2.50 百万
|1.51
|
LOGCIAE:LX
LO Funds - Global Climate Bo
|242.00 千
|2.43 百万
|1.47
|
INFR:LN
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ･ｸﾞﾛｰﾊﾞﾙ･ｲﾝﾌﾗUCITS ET
|85.76 千
|1.89 百万
|1.14
企業概要
LO Selection - The Conservative (EUR) is an open-end fund registered in Luxembourg. The Fund aims to achieve capital appreciation over the long term by investing worldwide in a diversified portfolio consisting of fixed-rate and floating-rate debt securities, including convertible bonds, equity and equity equivalent securities, UCITS/UCIs, financial derivatives and liquidities.
住所LODH Selection -
5, Allee Scheffer
L-2520 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号352-47-67-25-70
Webサイトwww.lombardodier.com