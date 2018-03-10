LO Selection - The Conservat
LCONCHF:LX
107.56
CHF
0.31
0.29%
更新日時 2018/03/10
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
104.95 - 109.69
1年トータルリターン
2.21%
年初来リターン
-0.73%
前日終値
107.25
ファンド分類
Conservative Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
107.5628
資産総額 (百万 CHF) ( 03/09/2018)
158.477
設定日
12/10/2009
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
GREGORY LENOIR / PAUL BESANGER
定額申込手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.25%
経費率
1.49%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
LSVBCIA:LX
LO Selection - Sovereign Bon
|119.89 千
|14.05 百万
|8.88
|
LCBSHIA:LX
LOﾌｧﾝｽﾞ-ｺﾝﾊﾞｰﾁﾌﾞﾙ･ﾎﾞﾝﾄﾞ
|339.13 千
|7.79 百万
|4.92
|
PEAEIAU:LX
PrivilEdge - Ashmore Emergin
|382.00 千
|4.42 百万
|2.79
|
FCCONVI:LX
F&Cﾎﾟｰﾄﾌｫﾘｵｽﾞ･ﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ-F&Cｸﾞﾛｰﾊ
|184.97 千
|3.94 百万
|2.49
|
PIPRNIA:LX
Priviledge - Income Partners
|189.38 千
|3.15 百万
|1.99
|
GSGEMIC:LX
ｺﾞｰﾙﾄﾞﾏﾝ･ｻｯｸｽ･ｸﾞﾛｰｽ&ｴﾏｰｼﾞﾝｸﾞ
|266.40 千
|3.05 百万
|1.93
|
LOCMUIA:LX
LOﾌｧﾝｽﾞ-ｺﾓﾃﾞｨﾃｨ･ﾘｽｸ･ﾌﾟﾚﾐｱ
|408.05 千
|2.61 百万
|1.65
|
INFR:LN
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ･ｸﾞﾛｰﾊﾞﾙ･ｲﾝﾌﾗUCITS ET
|65.37 千
|1.69 百万
|1.07
|
LOCL:LN
ETFS Lombard Odier IM Emergi
|157.17 千
|1.67 百万
|1.06
|
LOGCBIC:LX
LO Funds - Global Climate Bo
|164.02 千
|1.64 百万
|1.04
企業概要
LO Selection - The Conservative (CHF) is an open-end fund registered in Luxembourg. The Fund aims to achieve capital appreciation over the long term by investing worldwide in a diversified portfolio consisting of fixed-rate and floating-rate debt securities, including convertible bonds, equity and equity equivalent securities, UCITS/UCIs, financial derivatives and liquidities.
住所LODH Selection -
5, Allee Scheffer
L-2520 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号352-47-67-25-70
Webサイトwww.lombardodier.com