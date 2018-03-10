LO Selection - The Conservat

107.56
CHF
0.31
0.29%
更新日時 2018/03/10
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
104.95 - 109.69
1年トータルリターン
2.21%
年初来リターン
-0.73%
前日終値
107.25
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Conservative Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
107.5628
資産総額 (百万 CHF) ( 03/09/2018)
158.477
設定日
12/10/2009
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
GREGORY LENOIR / PAUL BESANGER
定額申込手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.25%
経費率
1.49%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
LSVBCIA:LX
LO Selection - Sovereign Bon
119.89 千 14.05 百万 8.88
LCBSHIA:LX
LOﾌｧﾝｽﾞ-ｺﾝﾊﾞｰﾁﾌﾞﾙ･ﾎﾞﾝﾄﾞ
339.13 千 7.79 百万 4.92
PEAEIAU:LX
PrivilEdge - Ashmore Emergin
382.00 千 4.42 百万 2.79
FCCONVI:LX
F&Cﾎﾟｰﾄﾌｫﾘｵｽﾞ･ﾌｧﾝﾄﾞ-F&Cｸﾞﾛｰﾊ
184.97 千 3.94 百万 2.49
PIPRNIA:LX
Priviledge - Income Partners
189.38 千 3.15 百万 1.99
GSGEMIC:LX
ｺﾞｰﾙﾄﾞﾏﾝ･ｻｯｸｽ･ｸﾞﾛｰｽ&ｴﾏｰｼﾞﾝｸﾞ
266.40 千 3.05 百万 1.93
LOCMUIA:LX
LOﾌｧﾝｽﾞ-ｺﾓﾃﾞｨﾃｨ･ﾘｽｸ･ﾌﾟﾚﾐｱ
408.05 千 2.61 百万 1.65
INFR:LN
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ･ｸﾞﾛｰﾊﾞﾙ･ｲﾝﾌﾗUCITS ET
65.37 千 1.69 百万 1.07
LOCL:LN
ETFS Lombard Odier IM Emergi
157.17 千 1.67 百万 1.06
LOGCBIC:LX
LO Funds - Global Climate Bo
164.02 千 1.64 百万 1.04
企業概要
LO Selection - The Conservative (CHF) is an open-end fund registered in Luxembourg. The Fund aims to achieve capital appreciation over the long term by investing worldwide in a diversified portfolio consisting of fixed-rate and floating-rate debt securities, including convertible bonds, equity and equity equivalent securities, UCITS/UCIs, financial derivatives and liquidities.
住所
LODH Selection -
5, Allee Scheffer
L-2520 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号
352-47-67-25-70
Webサイト
www.lombardodier.com