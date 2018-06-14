ETFS Bearish USD vs Commodit
LCOM:LN
London
7.9480
USD
0.0575
0.72%
更新日時 0:35 JST 2018/06/15
始値
7.9480
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
7.9480 - 7.9480
出来高
0
前日終値
8.0050
52週レンジ
7.8310 - 8.4360
1年トータルリターン
0.25%
年初来リターン
-2.02%
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
8.002
資産総額 (千 USD) ( 06/13/2018)
100.197
設定日
06/30/2014
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
0.03%
乖離率52週平均値
0.00%
ファンドマネージャ
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
0.49%
3ヶ月トータルリターン
-2.59%
3年トータルリターン
-1.28%
5年トータルリターン
-
企業概要
ETFS Bearish USD vs Commodity Currency Basket Securities is an ETC domiciled in Jersey. The product is designed to provide investors with exposure to a basket of currencies whose economies are reliant on the export of commodities by tracking the MSFXSM Diversified Commodity Long Basket Index (USD) (TR) (the "Index").
住所ETFS Foreign Exchange Limited
Ordnance House
31 Pier Road
St. Helier, Jersey JE4 8P
Channel Islands
電話番号44-20-7448-4330
Webサイトwww.etfsecurities.com