LCIV Real Return Fund
LCNWRRA:LN
101.70
GBp
0.10
0.10%
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
OEIC
52週レンジ
97.98 - 103.90
1年トータルリターン
1.29%
年初来リターン
1.00%
前日終値
101.80
52週レンジ
97.98 - 103.90
1年トータルリターン
0.51%
年初来リターン
1.00%
商品分類
OEIC
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
101.7
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 09/13/2018)
190.751
設定日
12/16/2016
直近配当額 ( 07/02/2018)
0.9862
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.94%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.03%
経費率
-
企業概要
LCIV Real Return Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve real rates of return in Sterling terms. The Fund invests in solely in the Newton Real Return Fund, a sub-fund of BNY Mellon Investment Funds, an FCA authorized open-ended investment company, and cash and near cash.
住所London LGPS CIV Limited
59½ Southwark Street
London SE1 0AL
U.K.
電話番号-
Webサイト
-