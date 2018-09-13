LCIV Global Equity Fund
LCNWGAI:LN
113.20
GBp
0.10
0.09%
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
97.50 - 115.40
1年トータルリターン
15.98%
年初来リターン
9.50%
前日終値
113.30
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Foreign Blend
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
113.2
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 09/13/2018)
603.650
設定日
04/28/2017
直近配当額 ( 07/02/2018)
0.7725
直近配当利回り（税込）
2.73%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
LCIV Global Equity Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital growth by outperforming the MSCI All Country World Index Total Return by at least 1.5% per annum net of fees overrolling three year periods. The Fund invests primarily in global equities.
住所London LGPS CIV Limited
59½ Southwark Street
London SE1 0AL
U.K.
電話番号-
Webサイト
-