ETFS Long CNY Short USD USD
LCNP:LN
London
3,896.00
GBp
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/03/13
出来高
0
前日終値
3,896.00
52週レンジ
3,759.00 - 4,012.00
1年トータルリターン
-1.90%
出来高
0
前日終値
3,896.00
52週レンジ
3,759.00 - 4,012.00
1年トータルリターン
-2.42%
年初来リターン
0.57%
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
3,898.119
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 03/12/2018)
1.010
設定日
06/22/2010
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-0.05%
乖離率52週平均値
-0.02%
ファンドマネージャ
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
0.59%
3ヶ月トータルリターン
0.96%
3年トータルリターン
3.91%
5年トータルリターン
2.52%
企業概要
ETFS Long CNY Short USD is an open-ended Collateralised Currency ETC incorporated in Jersey and is UCITS eligible. It is designed to track the MSFX Long Chinese Renminbi Index (TR) which provides long exposure to Chinese Renmimbi Non Deliverable Forwards (NDF) versus US Dollars.
