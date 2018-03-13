ZhongOu China New Momentum M

LCNDMFE:CH
1.7703
CNY
0.0122
0.69%
更新日時 2018/03/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
1.5805 - 2.1823
1年トータルリターン
5.50%
年初来リターン
-5.13%
前日終値
1.7581
ファンド分類
Aggressive Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Multi
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1.7703
資産総額 (十億 CNY) ( 12/29/2017)
2.114
設定日
10/08/2015
直近配当額 ( 09/18/2017)
0.415
直近配当利回り（税込）
23.44%
ファンドマネージャ
GOU KAIHONG / YUAN ZHENGGUANG
定額申込手数料
1.50%
償還手数料
0.50%
償還手数料
0.50%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
-
企業概要
Lombarda China New Momentum Mixed Allocation LOF is an listed open-end fund (LOF ) incorporated in China. The Fund's objective is to seek income and long-term capital appreciation. The Fund invests in domestic-listed securities, bonds and other government approved securities.
住所
Zhong Ou Asset Management Co Ltd
47 Floor Jin Mao Building
88 Pudong Xin Shi Ji Da Dao
Shanghai
China
電話番号
86-021-68609700
Webサイト
www.lcfunds.com