Amundi - LCL Monetaire
LCMOMED:FP
10,002.0500
EUR
0.1000
0.00%
更新日時 2018/03/09
残存期間
-
Total Assets (m -) (on 03/09/2018)
382.499
設定日
10/17/2012
52週レンジ
10,002.0500 - 10,031.7600
前日終値
10,002.1500
1年トータルリターン
-0.30%
年初来リターン
-0.07%
ファンドマネージャ
-
信託報酬額
0.35%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
CLAMEON:FP
ｱﾑﾝﾃﾞｨ･ｷｬｯｼｭ･ｲﾝｽﾃｨﾃｭｰｼｮﾝｽﾞSR
|1.95 千
|428.79 百万
|100.01
企業概要
LCL Monetaire is an open-end fund registered in France. The Fund's objective is to follow the EONIA capitalized Index as closely as possible. The Fund invests the totality of its assets in the master fund Amundi Treso EONIA ISR, which in turn invests in short-term variable- or fixed-rate bonds and money market instruments.
住所Amundi
90, boulevard Pasteur
75015 Paris Cedex 15
France
電話番号33-1-43-23-30-30