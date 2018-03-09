LO Funds CH - Commodities Ri
LCMMCSH:SW
61.01
CHF
0.46
0.75%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
52.30 - 65.30
1年トータルリターン
11.04%
年初来リターン
-3.81%
前日終値
61.47
52週レンジ
52.30 - 65.30
1年トータルリターン
9.77%
年初来リターン
-3.81%
商品分類
FCP
ファンド分類
Broad Based
運用アセットクラス
商品
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/08/2018)
61.005
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/08/2018)
81.438
設定日
09/06/2004
直近配当額 ( 11/27/2017)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
MARC PELLAUD / LAURENT JOUE
定額申込手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
5.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.83%
経費率
1.13%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
LMMNKPA:LX
LO Funds - Short-Term Money
|452.34 千
|4.85 百万
|7.54
|
4069134Z:LX
|1.40 百万
|1.40 百万
|2.18
|
EJ489126:COR
|1.00 千
|1.01 百万
|1.56
|
EJ532770:COR
|1.00 千
|1.00 百万
|1.56
|
226562Z:FP
ﾗ･ﾊﾞﾝｸ･ﾎﾟｽﾀﾙ
|1.00 百万
|997.43 千
|1.55
|
JV806506:COR
|843.00
|845.72 千
|1.32
企業概要
LO Funds (CH) - Commodities Risk Premia ex-Agri is an open-end fund incorporated in Switzerland. The objective of the Fund is to achieve long-term growth. The Fund invests in commodity futures selected from two broad sectors including Metal (Industrials and Precious) and Energy. There is no exposure to agriculture.
住所Lombard Odier Asset Management SW SA
Avenue des Morgines 6
CH - 1213 Petit-Lancy
Switzerland
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.lombardodier.com