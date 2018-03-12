LCIV MJ UK Equity Fund
LCMJUAI:LN
96.84
GBp
0.04
0.04%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
93.67 - 102.80
年初来リターン
-3.80%
前日終値
96.80
52週レンジ
93.67 - 102.80
年初来リターン
-3.80%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
96.84
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 03/12/2018)
508.002
設定日
04/28/2017
直近配当額 ( 01/02/2018)
0.6368
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.32%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
LCIV MJ UK Equity Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve a combined return of capital and income by outperforming the FTSE All-Share Index by 2% per annum net of fees annualized over rolling three year periods. The Fund invests principally in UK equities with the balance in global equities.
住所London LGPS CIV Limited
59½ Southwark Street
London SE1 0AL
U.K.
電話番号-
Webサイト
-