LC Lux - Latam Tigers Fund
LCLTTIC:LX
89.47
CHF
0.84
0.95%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
73.48 - 93.96
1年トータルリターン
21.48%
年初来リターン
3.63%
前日終値
88.63
52週レンジ
73.48 - 93.96
1年トータルリターン
22.41%
年初来リターン
3.63%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Moderate Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Latin American Region
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
89.47
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/12/2018)
20.224
設定日
04/11/2013
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.10%
経費率
1.46%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
SUPV:US
Grupo Supervielle SA
|49.58 千
|1.46 百万
|7.22
|
FALAB:CI
SACIﾌｧﾗﾍﾞﾗ
|138.89 千
|1.38 百万
|6.79
|
BAP:US
ｸﾚﾃﾞｨｺｰﾌﾟ
|5.73 千
|1.19 百万
|5.85
|
ALICORC1:PE
|228.54 千
|739.46 千
|3.65
|
GRUMAB:MM
ｸﾞﾙﾏ
|58.44 千
|735.04 千
|3.63
|
LOMA:US
Loma Negra Cia Industrial Ar
|32.07 千
|729.59 千
|3.60
|
LTM:CI
ﾗﾀﾑ･ｴｱﾗｲﾝｽﾞ･ｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ
|50.11 千
|703.82 千
|3.47
|
CLH:CB
ｾﾒｸｽ･ﾗﾀﾑ･ﾎｰﾙﾃﾞｨﾝｸﾞｽ
|182.60 千
|672.21 千
|3.32
|
IFS:PE
|17.15 千
|660.28 千
|3.26
|
CPAC:US
ｾﾒﾝﾄｽ･ﾊﾟｻｽﾏﾖ
|53.56 千
|650.18 千
|3.21
企業概要
LC Lux - Latam Tigers Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to obtain an attractive growth in value in USD. The Fund invests options, reverse convertible bonds, convertible bonds, bonds with warrants, profit participation rights, depositary receipts, American depositary receipts, of companies which are based in South and/or Central America.
住所2, Boulevard Konrad Adenauer
L-1115 Luxembourg
電話番号+352 221522 486
Webサイトfundplatforms.deutscheam.com