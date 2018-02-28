Amundi Immobilier - Opcimmo
LCLOPCD:FP
117.52
EUR
更新日時 2018/02/28
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
114.80 - 117.97
1年トータルリターン
2.32%
年初来リターン
0.30%
ファンド分類
Physical Assets and Securities
運用アセットクラス
Real Estate
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 02/28/2018)
117.5205
資産総額 (十億 EUR) ( 02/15/2018)
6.647
設定日
07/15/2011
直近配当額 ( 12/30/2016)
0.5
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
1.90%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
2.10%
経費率
-
企業概要
OPCIMMO is an SPPICAV registered in France. The Fund's objective is to offer a steady distribution of dividends as well as a revaluation of its securities over the long term. the Fund will primarily invest its assets in real estate. The Fund primarily invests in corporate real estate. The Fund also invests according to ESG and Socially Responsible Investing criteria.
住所Amundi
90, boulevard Pasteur
75015 Paris Cedex 15
France
電話番号33-1-43-23-30-30