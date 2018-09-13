Amundi - LCL Obligations 24
LCLOCTE:FP
412.12
EUR
0.48
0.12%
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
SICAV
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Eurozone
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Eurozone
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
412.12
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 09/13/2018)
150.321
設定日
05/26/1992
直近配当額 ( 03/16/2018)
5.12
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.24%
ファンドマネージャ
MATTHIEU CAILLOU
定額申込手数料
0.50%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.20%
経費率
-
企業概要
LCL Obligations 24 Mois is an open-end fund registered in France. The Fund invests in euro-denominated fixed and variable-rate bonds and negotiable debt securities of the Euro zone, including France. Interest rate sensitivity range:between 0 and 4.
住所Amundi
90, boulevard Pasteur
75015 Paris Cedex 15
France
電話番号33-1-43-23-30-30