Amundi - LCL Fonds Echus Mon
LCLMULV:FP
108.4878
EUR
0.0016
0.00%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/06/14
残存期間
-
Total Assets (m -) (on 06/14/2018)
19.029
設定日
09/12/2008
52週レンジ
108.4894 - 108.9695
前日終値
108.4894
1年トータルリターン
-0.44%
年初来リターン
-0.23%
ファンドマネージャ
STEPHANE DUTREY
信託報酬額
0.55%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
AMUTEEC:FP
ｱﾑﾝﾃﾞｨ･ｷｬｯｼｭ･ｲﾝｽﾃｨﾃｭｰｼｮﾝｽﾞSR
|1.99 千
|19.88 百万
|100.00
企業概要
LCL Fonds Echus Monetarises is an open-end fund incorporated in France. The Fund's objective is to outperform the EONIA capitalized Index over the recommended investment period. The Fund invests the totality of its assets in the Master Fund (Amundi Treso EONIA ISR-E) which in turn invests in money market instruments and bonds meeting socially responsible criteria.
住所Amundi
90, boulevard Pasteur
75015 Paris Cedex 15
France
電話番号33-1-43-23-30-30