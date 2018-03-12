UniInstitutional Local EM Bo
LCLEMIV:LX
72.48
EUR
0.02
0.03%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
70.80 - 76.50
1年トータルリターン
4.41%
年初来リターン
0.67%
前日終値
72.50
ファンド分類
EM Bond Lcl Curr
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
72.48
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
214.704
設定日
05/15/2008
直近配当額 ( 01/02/2018)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
STEPHAN HIRSCHBRICH / CHRISTIAN WILDMANN
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.60%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
QZ938777:COR
|17.00 千
|3.88 百万
|2.13
|
JK334625:COR
|50.00 百万
|3.41 百万
|1.87
|
EJ870000:COR
|14.00 千
|3.05 百万
|1.67
|
EI158808:COR
|600.00 千
|2.88 百万
|1.58
|
CP507394:COR
|40.00 千
|2.81 百万
|1.54
|
EJ023429:COR
|600.00 千
|2.77 百万
|1.52
|
LIQPREM:LX
UniInstitutional Euro Liquid
|280.00
|2.71 百万
|1.49
|
AH004961:COR
|11.40 千
|2.68 百万
|1.47
|
912828XX:GOV
|3.00 千
|2.51 百万
|1.38
|
EJ562454:COR
|35.00 百万
|2.28 百万
|1.25
企業概要
UniInstitutional Local EM Bonds is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund invests mainly in fixed- and variable rate securities of emerging markets issuers, denominated in local currencies. The Fund can hedge against currency fluctuations. The Fund also invests in other global interest bearing securities and money market instruments with investment grade rating.
住所Union Investment Luxembourg S.A.
308, route d'Esch
L-1471 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号352-264-08600
Webサイトwww.union-investment.lu