Amundi - LCL Actions Monde
LCLAMNC:FP
205.42
EUR
1.15
0.56%
更新日時 2018/03/08
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
196.76 - 217.33
1年トータルリターン
-2.26%
年初来リターン
-2.99%
前日終値
204.27
ファンド分類
OECD Countries
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
OECD Countries
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/08/2018)
205.42
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/08/2018)
42.048
設定日
04/23/2014
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
ABDIRAHMAN GOUMANE
定額申込手数料
2.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.79%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
CACTINT:FP
Amundi - Amundi Actions Inte
|1.32 千
|44.03 百万
|100.02
企業概要
LCL Actions Monde is an open-end fund registered in France. The objective of the Fund is to provide income and achieve capital growth by outperforming the MSCI World index. The Fund invests the totality of its assets in the master fund, Amundi Actions Internationales, which in turn invests mainly in equity instruments of foreign companies within the OECD.
住所Amundi
90, boulevard Pasteur
75015 Paris Cedex 15
France
電話番号33-1-43-23-30-30