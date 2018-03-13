Lombarda China Jinhe Flexibl
LCJHFAC:CH
1.0980
CNY
0.0030
0.27%
更新日時 2018/03/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
1.0650 - 1.1190
1年トータルリターン
-1.79%
年初来リターン
0.92%
前日終値
1.0950
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
China
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1.098
資産総額 (百万 CNY) ( 12/29/2017)
192.226
設定日
04/13/2015
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
LAN GE / JIAN WANG
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
1.50%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
-
企業概要
Zhong Ou Jinhe Flexible Allocation Mixed Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in China. The goal of the Fund is to outperform the benchmark under proper risk control. The Fund invests 0-95% of its net assets in equities, invests 0-3% in options and at least 5% of its net assets in cash and government bonds with maturity no longer than one year.
住所Zhong Ou Asset Management Co Ltd
47 Floor Jin Mao Building
88 Pudong Xin Shi Ji Da Dao
Shanghai
China
電話番号86-021-68609700
Webサイトwww.lcfunds.com