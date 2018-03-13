Zhong Ou Jinquan Flexible Al
LCJFAMA:CH
1.4671
CNY
0.0030
0.20%
更新日時 2018/03/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
1.3769 - 1.4791
1年トータルリターン
6.23%
年初来リターン
1.73%
前日終値
1.4641
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
China
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1.4671
資産総額 (百万 CNY) ( 12/29/2017)
709.275
設定日
03/16/2015
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
LAN GE
定額申込手数料
1.00%
償還手数料
1.50%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.60%
経費率
-
企業概要
Zhong Ou Jinquan Flexible Allocation Mixed Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in China. The Fund targets to exceed the performance of the benchmark under proper risk control. The Fund invests 0-95% of its assets in equities, invests 0-3% of its assets in options and at least 5% of its net assets in cash and government bonds with maturity no longer than 1 year.
住所Zhong Ou Asset Management Co Ltd
47 Floor Jin Mao Building
88 Pudong Xin Shi Ji Da Dao
Shanghai
China
電話番号86-021-68609700
Webサイトwww.lcfunds.com