Lion CSI Innovative and Grow
LCIGEIC:CH
1.0910
CNY
0.0190
1.77%
更新日時 2018/03/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
0.9580 - 1.2190
1年トータルリターン
-5.46%
年初来リターン
-1.00%
前日終値
1.0720
ファンド分類
Growth Broad Market
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
China
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1.091
資産総額 (百万 CNY) ( 12/29/2017)
20.693
設定日
03/30/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
WANG JIAN
定額申込手数料
1.20%
償還手数料
0.50%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.00%
経費率
-
企業概要
Lion CSI Innovative and Growing Enterprises Index Classification Fund is an open -end fund incorporated in China. The Fund's objective is to track the performanc e of the CSI Innovative and Growing Enterprises Index while minimizing the track ing errors. The Fund invests at least 85% of total assets in equities.ClassA/B is closed-end and have special characteristics,check prospectus on {CF
}
住所Lion Fund Management Co.,Ltd.
4013 Shennan Avenue,
19,20/Fl Xingye Building
Shenzhen
China
電話番号86-755-8302-6688 Tel
Webサイトwww.lionfund.com.cn