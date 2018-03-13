Lion China SI100 Index Fund
LCHSIID:CH
1.39
CNY
0.00
0.14%
更新日時 2018/03/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
1.03 - 1.49
1年トータルリターン
35.08%
年初来リターン
3.12%
前日終値
1.39
ファンド分類
Blend Broad Market
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
China
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1.39
資産総額 (百万 CNY) ( 12/29/2017)
226.345
設定日
10/27/2009
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
WANG JIAN
定額申込手数料
1.20%
償還手数料
0.50%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.75%
経費率
-
企業概要
Lion China SI100 Index Fund is an ope ended fund incorporated in China. The objective of the Fund is to obtain long-term capital growth and generate stable returns. The Fund uses portfolio investments to effectively control tracking error with the SI100 Index.
住所Lion Fund Management Co.,Ltd.
4013 Shennan Avenue,
19,20/Fl Xingye Building
Shenzhen
China
電話番号86-755-8302-6688 Tel
Webサイトwww.lionfund.com.cn