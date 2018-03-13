ETFS Long CHF Short USD
LCHF:LN
London
46.425
USD
0.000
0.00%
更新日時 2018/03/13
出来高
0
前日終値
46.425
52週レンジ
44.440 - 47.770
1年トータルリターン
3.55%
出来高
0
前日終値
46.425
52週レンジ
44.440 - 47.770
1年トータルリターン
3.85%
年初来リターン
2.38%
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
46.43
資産総額 (千 USD) ( 03/12/2018)
97.456
設定日
11/12/2009
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-0.01%
乖離率52週平均値
0.00%
ファンドマネージャ
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
0.39%
3ヶ月トータルリターン
3.73%
3年トータルリターン
-0.50%
5年トータルリターン
-1.99%
企業概要
ETFS Long CHF Short USD is an open-ended Collateralised Currency ETC incorporated in Jersey and is UCITS eligible. It is designed to track the MSFXSM Long Swiss Franc Index (TR) which provides exposure to movements in exchange rates equivalent to a long position in CHF forwards, plus exposure to O/N Swiss interest rate.
住所ETFS Foreign Exchange Limited
Ordnance House
31 Pier Road
St Helier, Jersey
JE4 8PW Channel Islands
電話番号+44-20-7448-4330 Tel
Webサイトwww.etfsecurities.com