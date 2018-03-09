London & Capital Global Star
LCGSEXE:ID
111.66
EUR
0.99
0.89%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
107.13 - 115.75
1年トータルリターン
5.10%
年初来リターン
-0.68%
前日終値
110.67
52週レンジ
107.13 - 115.75
1年トータルリターン
5.58%
年初来リターン
-0.68%
ファンド分類
Foreign Blend
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
111.66
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/09/2018)
195.353
設定日
07/31/2015
直近配当額 ( 10/02/2017)
1.27406
直近配当利回り（税込）
2.28%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.00%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
ORCL:US
オラクル
|157.00 千
|7.87 百万
|4.43
|
ML:FP
ﾐｼｭﾗﾝ
|59.01 千
|7.83 百万
|4.41
|
UPS:US
ﾕﾅｲﾃｯﾄﾞ･ﾊﾟｰｾﾙ･ｻｰﾋﾞｽ(UPS)
|70.81 千
|7.83 百万
|4.41
|
DIS:US
ウォルト･ディズニー
|73.00 千
|7.76 百万
|4.37
|
DGX:US
ｸｴｽﾄ･ﾀﾞｲｱｸﾞﾉｽﾃｨｸｽ
|68.99 千
|7.67 百万
|4.32
|
NESN:SW
ネスレ
|87.78 千
|7.65 百万
|4.31
|
UTX:US
ﾕﾅｲﾃｯﾄﾞ･ﾃｸﾉﾛｼﾞｰｽﾞ
|61.87 千
|7.55 百万
|4.25
|
ETN:US
ｲｰﾄﾝ
|96.97 千
|7.55 百万
|4.25
|
TEL:US
TEｺﾈｸﾃｨﾋﾞﾃｨ
|95.16 千
|7.49 百万
|4.22
|
BN:FP
ダノン
|99.55 千
|7.47 百万
|4.21
企業概要
London & Capital Global Star Equity Fund is an open-end Fund incorporated in Ireland. The objective of the Fund is to provide absolute growth through investments in global equities, investing in high quality companies with cash-flow generation and low leverage targeting high absolute and risk-adjusted returns above its benchmark, the MSCI World Index.
住所London & Capital Asset Mgmt Ltd
7 Triton Square
Regent's Place
London NW1 3HG
United Kingdom
電話番号44-20-7396-3200
Webサイトwww.londonandcapital.com