Loomis Sayles Small Cap Grow
LCGRX:US
NASDAQ GM
25.55
USD
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
19.53 - 25.55
1年トータルリターン
28.95%
年初来リターン
8.91%
前日終値
25.55
52週レンジ
19.53 - 25.55
1年トータルリターン
29.76%
年初来リターン
8.91%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Growth Small Cap
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
25.55
資産総額 (十億 USD) ( 03/12/2018)
1.334
設定日
12/31/1996
直近配当額 ( 12/21/2017)
3.204
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
MARK F BURNS / JOHN J SLAVIK
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
0.25%
信託報酬額
0.75%
経費率
1.19%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
PODD:US
インシュレット
|295.59 千
|22.62 百万
|1.74
|
TWOU:US
2U
|259.38 千
|19.26 百万
|1.48
|
PRAH:US
PRAﾍﾙｽ･ｻｲｴﾝｼｽﾞ
|204.64 千
|18.63 百万
|1.43
|
SITE:US
SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc
|240.03 千
|18.28 百万
|1.41
|
CALD:US
カリダス･ソフトウエア
|502.92 千
|18.08 百万
|1.39
|
LOPE:US
ｸﾞﾗﾝﾄﾞ･ｷｬﾆｵﾝ･ｴﾃﾞｭｹｰｼｮﾝ
|193.87 千
|18.03 百万
|1.39
|
BFAM:US
ﾌﾞﾗｲﾄ･ﾎﾗｲｽﾞﾝ･ﾌｧﾐﾘｰ･ｿﾘｭｰｼｮﾝｽﾞ
|180.71 千
|17.75 百万
|1.37
|
PLNT:US
ﾌﾟﾗﾈｯﾄ･ﾌｨｯﾄﾈｽ
|523.08 千
|17.66 百万
|1.36
|
QTWO:US
Q2ﾎｰﾙﾃﾞｨﾝｸﾞｽ
|410.95 千
|17.40 百万
|1.34
|
MKSI:US
MKSｲﾝｽﾂﾙﾒﾝﾂ
|167.93 千
|17.18 百万
|1.32
企業概要
Loomis Sayles Small Cap Growth Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the USA. The Fund's objective is long-term capital growth from investments in common stocks or other equity securities. The Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of companies with market capitalizations that fall within the capitalization range of the Russell 2000 Index.
住所Loomis Sayles Funds
One Financial Center
Boston, MA 02111
電話番号1-800-633-3330
Webサイトwww.loomissayles.com