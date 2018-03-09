LC Global Master FI Multimer
LCGLBMS:BZ
0.98
BRL
0.00
0.04%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
0.84 - 0.98
1年トータルリターン
16.64%
年初来リターン
2.26%
前日終値
0.98
52週レンジ
0.84 - 0.98
1年トータルリターン
16.83%
年初来リターン
2.26%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
0.97645
資産総額 (百万 BRL) ( 03/09/2018)
24.601
設定日
09/29/2015
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
CIOCOUS:US
Colchis/Lc Income Offshore M
|5.16 千
|19.99 百万
|82.29
|
AL933131:COR
|182.00
|1.70 百万
|7.00
|
UBSCAIX:BZ
Btg Pactual Tesouro Selic FI
|536.50 千
|1.46 百万
|6.01
|
ITAUSOB:BZ
Itau Soberano Renda Fixa Sim
|1.62 千
|68.99 千
|0.28
企業概要
LC Global Master FI Multimercado Credito Privado Investimento no Exterior is an open-end Fund incorporated in Brazil. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The Fund will invest in a variety of assets, such as fixed-income, foreign exchange, and equities. The Fund is authorized to hold, directly or indirectly, investments in financial assets abroad.
住所Leste Credit Gestao de Recursos Ltda
Av. Ataulfo de Paiva, 1100 #502
22440-035
Rio de Janeiro, RJ
Brazil
電話番号55-21-3177-0199
Webサイト
-