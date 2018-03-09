London & Capital Global Grow
LCGGFXU:ID
107.37
USD
0.06
0.05%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
103.20 - 108.99
1年トータルリターン
7.48%
年初来リターン
-0.60%
前日終値
107.32
52週レンジ
103.20 - 108.99
1年トータルリターン
7.59%
年初来リターン
-0.60%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
High Yield Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
107.3718
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/09/2018)
69.783
設定日
12/16/2013
直近配当額 ( 10/02/2017)
2.55622
直近配当利回り（税込）
4.76%
ファンドマネージャ
SANJAY JOSHI / RABBANI WAHHAB
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.00%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
LW208887:COR
|1.60 千
|1.73 百万
|3.09
|
EJ976458:COR
|1.50 千
|1.68 百万
|3.00
|
AM887261:COR
|1.60 千
|1.66 百万
|2.95
|
JK217725:COR
|1.70 千
|1.66 百万
|2.95
|
EI010629:COR
|1.50 千
|1.63 百万
|2.91
|
EK768069:COR
|1.20 千
|1.60 百万
|2.86
|
EK858851:COR
|1.30 千
|1.50 百万
|2.68
|
LW993711:COR
|90.00 千
|1.41 百万
|2.52
|
AN303464:COR
|1.20 千
|1.39 百万
|2.49
|
QZ793090:COR
|1.30 千
|1.39 百万
|2.47
企業概要
London & Capital Global Growth Fixed Income Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The objective of the Fund is to provide absolute growth through investments in global growth fixed income securities including, higher yielding corporate bonds aiming to produce investment returns with relatively high volatility (< 10% over a business cycle).
住所London & Capital Asset Mgmt Ltd
7 Triton Square
Regent's Place
London NW1 3HG
United Kingdom
電話番号44-20-7396-3200
Webサイトwww.londonandcapital.com