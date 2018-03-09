VEGA Monde Flexible
LCGESTR:FP
121.860
EUR
0.620
0.51%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
116.530 - 124.270
1年トータルリターン
1.80%
年初来リターン
-0.10%
前日終値
121.240
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
121.86
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
106.865
設定日
03/03/2006
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
SOPHIE GINISTY
定額申込手数料
3.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
2.00%
経費率
-
企業概要
VEGA Monde Flexible is an open-end Fund registered in France. The objective of - the Fund is to capital appreciation. The Fund invests in the master fund React- is Opportunite which invests at least 50 percent of its assets in other OPCVMs - that invest in all types of securities. The Fund may invest up to 75 percent of its assets in stocks.
住所Vega Investment Managers SA
5/7 rue de Monttessuy
75007 Paris
France
電話番号33-1-58-19-61-00
Webサイトwww.vega-im.com