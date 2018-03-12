LCIV LV Global Equity Fund
LCGEAGI:LN
104.80
GBp
0.50
0.47%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
97.33 - 107.10
年初来リターン
1.37%
前日終値
105.30
ファンド分類
Foreign Blend
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
104.8
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 03/12/2018)
447.565
設定日
07/17/2017
直近配当額 ( 01/02/2018)
0.214
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.41%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
LCIV LV Global Equity Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital growth while outperforming the MSCI World Index (Total Return) Gross by 2.5% per annum net of fees annualized over rolling three year periods. The Fund invests predominantly in global equities.
住所London LGPS CIV Limited
59½ Southwark Street
London SE1 0AL
U.K.
電話番号-
Webサイト
-