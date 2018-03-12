London & Capital Global Defe
LCGDEIG:ID
102.37
GBP
0.05
0.05%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
99.68 - 104.19
1年トータルリターン
1.98%
年初来リターン
-0.40%
前日終値
102.42
52週レンジ
99.68 - 104.19
1年トータルリターン
2.43%
年初来リターン
-0.40%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Foreign Blend
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
102.3702
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 03/12/2018)
24.132
設定日
12/16/2013
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.00%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
912796ME:GOV
|2.33 千
|2.31 百万
|8.48
|
912796LT:GOV
|2.00 千
|2.00 百万
|7.31
|
UPS:US
ﾕﾅｲﾃｯﾄﾞ･ﾊﾟｰｾﾙ･ｻｰﾋﾞｽ(UPS)
|12.72 千
|1.41 百万
|5.15
|
K:US
ケロッグ
|19.80 千
|1.38 百万
|5.04
|
UTX:US
ﾕﾅｲﾃｯﾄﾞ･ﾃｸﾉﾛｼﾞｰｽﾞ
|10.83 千
|1.32 百万
|4.85
|
UNP:US
ﾕﾆｵﾝ･ﾊﾟｼﾌｨｯｸ
|12.01 千
|1.31 百万
|4.79
|
ORCL:US
オラクル
|25.93 千
|1.30 百万
|4.76
|
PG:US
ﾌﾟﾛｸﾀｰ･ｱﾝﾄﾞ･ｷﾞｬﾝﾌﾞﾙ(P&G)
|14.54 千
|1.27 百万
|4.64
|
DIS:US
ウォルト･ディズニー
|11.90 千
|1.26 百万
|4.63
|
ACN:US
ｱｸｾﾝﾁｭｱ
|9.80 千
|1.21 百万
|4.44
企業概要
London & Capital Global Defensive Equity Fund is an open-end investment fund incorporated in Ireland. The objective of the Fund is to provide high single digit returns through investments in high quality companies and satellite investment themes as to outperform on an absolute and risk-adjusted basis its benchmark, the USD 12-month Libor + 300 bps.
住所London & Capital Asset Mgmt Ltd
7 Triton Square
Regent's Place
London NW1 3HG
United Kingdom
電話番号44-20-7396-3200
Webサイトwww.londonandcapital.com