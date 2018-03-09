Edmond de Rothschild Patrimo
LCFSHAB:FP
221.30
EUR
0.69
0.31%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
216.31 - 226.55
1年トータルリターン
1.34%
年初来リターン
-0.60%
前日終値
220.61
ファンド分類
Conservative Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
221.3
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
119.368
設定日
05/26/2003
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
FRANCOIS DE CUREL / BENJAMIN MELMAN
定額申込手数料
4.50%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.40%
経費率
-
企業概要
Edmond de Rothschild Patrimoine is an open-end fund incorporated in France. The Fund's objective is capital growth through discretionary investments in securities over the recommended investment period. The Fund invests in all kinds of securities and may use arbitrage strategies on bonds and money market products against stocks.
住所EDRAM Edmond de Rothschild Asset
Management
47 rue du Faubourg Saint-Honore
75008 Paris
France
電話番号33-1-40-17-25-25 Tel
Webサイトwww.edmond-de-rothschild.com