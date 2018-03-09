EDRAM Fondoblig
LCFONDI:FP
42.55
EUR
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
41.68 - 42.87
1年トータルリターン
2.21%
年初来リターン
0.24%
ファンド分類
European Union
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
European Union
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
42.55
資産総額 (千 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
674.725
設定日
02/13/1990
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
ELIEZER BEN ZIMRA / FRANCOIS RAYNAUD
定額申込手数料
4.75%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.96%
経費率
-
企業概要
Fondoblig is an open-end fund registered in France. The Fund invests at least 50 percent of its assets in other French or European funds that invest in medium to long-term French bonds. Sensitivity range: 1 to 8.
住所EDRAM Edmond de Rothschild Asset
Management
47 rue du Faubourg Saint-Honore
75008 Paris
France
電話番号33-1-40-17-25-25 Tel
Webサイトwww.edmond-de-rothschild.com