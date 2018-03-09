EDRAM Objectif Median
LCFOBME:FP
113.17
EUR
0.16
0.14%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
111.20 - 118.77
1年トータルリターン
2.92%
年初来リターン
-0.40%
前日終値
113.01
商品分類
FCP
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
113.17
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
5.433
設定日
10/03/2002
直近配当額 ( 12/21/2017)
1.5
直近配当利回り（税込）
2.65%
ファンドマネージャ
MARIE DE LEYSSAC / MICHAEL NIZARD
定額申込手数料
4.50%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.00%
経費率
-
企業概要
Objectif Median is an open-end fund registered in France. The objective of the Fund is to provide long-term capital appreciation. The Fund invests at least 50 percent of its assets in other funds that invest in stocks and bonds
住所EDRAM Edmond de Rothschild Asset
Management
47 rue du Faubourg Saint-Honore
75008 Paris
France
電話番号33-1-40-17-25-25 Tel
Webサイトwww.edmond-de-rothschild.com