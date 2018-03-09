EDRAM LCF Multi Reactif 70
LCFMMRF:FP
144.69
EUR
0.75
0.52%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
139.92 - 149.03
1年トータルリターン
2.66%
年初来リターン
0.01%
前日終値
143.94
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
144.69
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
14.253
設定日
12/01/2003
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
OLIVIER QUINTY / MARIE AUDE LAURENT
定額申込手数料
4.50%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.95%
経費率
-
企業概要
LCF Multi Reactif 70 is an open-end fund registered in France. The objective of the Fund is to outperform the CNO Tec10 Index using a dynamic and opportunistic management. The Fund invests at least 70 percent of its assets in other funds that invest in French and foreign bonds or stocks.
住所EDRAM Edmond de Rothschild Asset
Management
47 rue du Faubourg Saint-Honore
75008 Paris
France
電話番号33-1-40-17-25-25 Tel
Webサイトwww.edmond-de-rothschild.com