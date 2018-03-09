Edmond de Rothschild Monde F
LCFMFXI:FP
144.73
EUR
0.71
0.49%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
137.29 - 147.59
1年トータルリターン
4.76%
年初来リターン
0.93%
前日終値
144.02
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
144.73
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
25.382
設定日
12/09/2009
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
MICHAEL NIZARD / BENJAMIN MELMAN
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.85%
経費率
-
企業概要
Edmond de Rothschild Monde Flexible is an open-end fund incorporated in France. The Fund's objective is to outperform the MSCI World Index. The Fund invests at least 50 percent of its assets in other French and European funds and ETFs. The Fund may also invest in bond funds.
住所EDRAM Edmond de Rothschild Asset
Management
47 rue du Faubourg Saint-Honore
75008 Paris
France
電話番号33-1-40-17-25-25 Tel
Webサイトwww.edmond-de-rothschild.com