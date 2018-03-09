La Cambre Funds - Dynamic
LCFL100:BB
1,565.25
EUR
11.11
0.71%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
1,438.79 - 1,616.96
1年トータルリターン
8.17%
年初来リターン
-0.31%
前日終値
1,554.14
52週レンジ
1,438.79 - 1,616.96
1年トータルリターン
8.31%
年初来リターン
-0.31%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Foreign Blend
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/08/2018)
1,565.25
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/08/2018)
16.900
設定日
10/26/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
2.00%
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
La Cambre Funds Dynamic is an open-end fund registered in Belgium. The objective of the Fund is to obtain mid-term to long-term capital appreciation based on the evolution of the financial markets. The Fund invests up to 100% in equities via other OPC, without any sector or geographic focus.
住所La Cambre Funds
Avenue du Port
86C bte 320 - 1000
Brussels
Belgium
電話番号-
Webサイト
-