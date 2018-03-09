Edmond De Rothschild Fund -
LCFEICH:LX
95.12
CHF
0.26
0.27%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
89.51 - 106.96
1年トータルリターン
-8.68%
年初来リターン
6.04%
前日終値
94.86
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
95.12
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
526.184
設定日
12/15/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
JEAN JACQUES DURAND / ROMAIN BORDENAVE
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.40%
経費率
-
企業概要
Edmond de Rothchild Fund - Emerging Bonds is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to outperform its benchmark, namely the JP Morgan EMBI Global Index The Fund invests in in bonds and Money Market Instruments.
住所Edmond de Rothschild Asset
20, Boulevard Emmanuel Servais
L-2535 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.edmond-de-rothschild.com