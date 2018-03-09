EDRAM De Vries
LCFDEVR:FP
194.47
EUR
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
186.61 - 200.48
1年トータルリターン
4.14%
年初来リターン
0.03%
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
194.47
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
10.322
設定日
01/07/2005
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
GERALD GRANT / DIMITAR ATANASOV
定額申込手数料
4.50%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.60%
経費率
-
企業概要
De Vries is an open-end fund registered in France. The objective of the Fund is to outperform its composite benchmark. The Fund invests up to 100 percent of its assets in other OPCVMs (Funds) that invest in fixed income and money market instruments.
住所EDRAM Edmond de Rothschild Asset
Management
47 rue du Faubourg Saint-Honore
75008 Paris
France
電話番号33-1-40-17-25-25 Tel
Webサイトwww.edmond-de-rothschild.com