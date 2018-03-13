BNP Paribas Easy Low Carbon
LCEU:GR
Xetra ETF
155.00
EUR
0.60
0.39%
更新日時 0:00 JST 2018/03/14
始値
154.90
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
154.90 - 156.02
出来高
0
前日終値
155.60
52週レンジ
147.06 - 164.22
1年トータルリターン
4.78%
年初来リターン
-2.52%
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
155.543
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/12/2018)
318.463
設定日
01/17/2017
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
0.04%
乖離率52週平均値
-0.04%
ファンドマネージャ
ALAIN LE STIR
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
0.30%
3ヶ月トータルリターン
-2.69%
3年トータルリターン
-
5年トータルリターン
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
HSBA:LN
HSBCﾎｰﾙﾃﾞｨﾝｸﾞｽ
|1.09 百万
|9.37 百万
|4.51
|
DGE:LN
ディアジオ
|221.73 千
|6.41 百万
|3.08
|
SU:FP
ｼｭﾅｲﾀﾞｰｴﾚｸﾄﾘｯｸ
|83.85 千
|6.33 百万
|3.05
|
RB/:LN
ﾚｷｯﾄ･ﾍﾞﾝｷｰｻﾞｰ ･ｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ
|75.62 千
|5.87 百万
|2.83
|
NOVN:SW
ノバルティス
|76.85 千
|5.59 百万
|2.69
|
AKZA:NA
ｱｸｿﾞﾉｰﾍﾞﾙ
|73.67 千
|5.56 百万
|2.67
|
DPW:GR
ﾄﾞｲﾂﾎﾟｽﾄ
|135.43 千
|5.16 百万
|2.48
|
SAP:GR
ＳＡＰ
|55.82 千
|5.07 百万
|2.44
|
ROG:SW
ロシュ･ホールディング
|25.11 千
|4.98 百万
|2.39
|
OR:FP
ﾛﾚｱﾙ
|27.03 千
|4.95 百万
|2.38
企業概要
BNP Paribas Easy Low Carbon 100 Europe UCITS ETF is an open-end Exchange Traded Fund incorporated in France. The Fund's objective is to track the performance of the Low Carbon 100 Europe index. The Fund invests primarily in securities eligible for the PEA Scheme, stocks of companies of all sectors large and mid-cap emitted by European countries, debt instruments and existing OPCVMs.
住所BNP Paribas Asset Management Lux
33, rue de Gasperich
L-5826 Hesperange
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号+352 26 46 30 01
Webサイトwww.bnpparibas-am.com