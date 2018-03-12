Lazard Freres Gestion - CNP
LCEMULF:FP
1,769.44
EUR
4.53
0.26%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
FCP
前日終値
1,764.91
ファンド分類
Eurozone
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Eurozone
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,769.44
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/12/2018)
505.226
設定日
09/27/2005
直近配当額 ( 04/05/2016)
28.36
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
REGIS BEGUE
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.47%
経費率
-
企業概要
CNP Actions EMU LF is an open-end fund registered in France. The Fund's objective is capital appreciation. The Fund invests at least 90% of its assets in large-cap equities within the Euro zone.
住所Lazard Freres & Cie
25, rue de Courcelles
75008 Paris
France
電話番号33-1-44-13-01-11
Webサイトwww.lazardfreresgestion.fr