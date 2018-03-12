Lord Abbett Emerging Markets
LCDIX:US
NASDAQ GM
15.27
USD
0.01
0.07%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
15.11 - 15.67
1年トータルリターン
5.33%
年初来リターン
-0.97%
前日終値
15.28
ファンド分類
Emerging Markets Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
15.27
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/12/2018)
58.299
設定日
12/31/2013
直近配当額 ( 03/12/2018)
0.00174384
直近配当利回り（税込）
4.39%
ファンドマネージャ
ANDREW H O'BRIEN / JOHN MORTON
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
0.00%
信託報酬額
0.70%
経費率
1.47%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EK877136:COR
|443.00
|479.68 千
|1.38
|
EI644792:COR
|400.00
|417.51 千
|1.20
|
QJ463702:COR
|400.00
|405.63 千
|1.17
|
EJ536686:COR
|400.00
|400.83 千
|1.15
|
EJ620050:COR
|400.00
|400.79 千
|1.15
|
EK921258:COR
|400.00
|399.94 千
|1.15
|
EJ675681:COR
|400.00
|372.00 千
|1.07
|
EK118278:COR
|375.00
|363.90 千
|1.05
|
EK483779:COR
|305.00
|296.46 千
|0.85
|
AM213571:COR
|256.00
|256.32 千
|0.74
企業概要
Lord Abbett Emerging Markets Corporate Debt Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the USA. The Fund seeks total return by investing in corporate debt securities that are tied economically to emerging market countries and derivative instruments that are intended to provide economic exposure to such securities.
住所Lord, Abbett & Co LLC
90 Hudson Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
電話番号1-888-522-2388
Webサイトwww.lordabbett.com