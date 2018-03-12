Gemini Investment Funds PLC-

LCCFIXU:ID
103.01
USD
0.07
0.07%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
101.71 - 104.91
1年トータルリターン
3.53%
年初来リターン
-0.92%
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
前日終値
102.94
52週レンジ
101.71 - 104.91
1年トータルリターン
3.51%
年初来リターン
-0.92%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
103.0122
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/12/2018)
55.951
設定日
04/30/2014
直近配当額 ( 10/02/2017)
1.855859
直近配当利回り（税込）
3.60%
ファンドマネージャ
SANJAY JOSHI / RABBANI WAHHAB
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.00%
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
EK825033:COR
1.60 千 1.87 百万 3.68
LW208887:COR
1.45 千 1.57 百万 3.09
EK755444:COR
1.40 千 1.42 百万 2.80
QZ716550:COR
1.10 千 1.32 百万 2.59
ED977256:COR
950.00 1.30 百万 2.56
AM114541:COR
1.25 千 1.26 百万 2.47
AM713664:COR
1.25 千 1.25 百万 2.46
EK768069:COR
900.00 1.20 百万 2.37
AN628183:COR
1.50 千 1.16 百万 2.28
EJ744879:COR
900.00 1.15 百万 2.27
企業概要
London & Capital Global Conservative Fixed Income is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to provide absolute growth. The Fund invests in a highly diversified portfolio of investments in global fixed income securities, investing in government bonds, corporate bonds and concentrating on investment grade securities.
住所
London & Capital Asset Mgmt Ltd
7 Triton Square
Regent's Place
London NW1 3HG
United Kingdom
電話番号
44-20-7396-3200
Webサイト
www.londonandcapital.com