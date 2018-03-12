Gemini Investment Funds PLC-
LCCFIXU:ID
103.01
USD
0.07
0.07%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
101.71 - 104.91
1年トータルリターン
3.53%
年初来リターン
-0.92%
前日終値
102.94
52週レンジ
101.71 - 104.91
1年トータルリターン
3.51%
年初来リターン
-0.92%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
103.0122
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/12/2018)
55.951
設定日
04/30/2014
直近配当額 ( 10/02/2017)
1.855859
直近配当利回り（税込）
3.60%
ファンドマネージャ
SANJAY JOSHI / RABBANI WAHHAB
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.00%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EK825033:COR
|1.60 千
|1.87 百万
|3.68
|
LW208887:COR
|1.45 千
|1.57 百万
|3.09
|
EK755444:COR
|1.40 千
|1.42 百万
|2.80
|
QZ716550:COR
|1.10 千
|1.32 百万
|2.59
|
ED977256:COR
|950.00
|1.30 百万
|2.56
|
AM114541:COR
|1.25 千
|1.26 百万
|2.47
|
AM713664:COR
|1.25 千
|1.25 百万
|2.46
|
EK768069:COR
|900.00
|1.20 百万
|2.37
|
AN628183:COR
|1.50 千
|1.16 百万
|2.28
|
EJ744879:COR
|900.00
|1.15 百万
|2.27
企業概要
London & Capital Global Conservative Fixed Income is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to provide absolute growth. The Fund invests in a highly diversified portfolio of investments in global fixed income securities, investing in government bonds, corporate bonds and concentrating on investment grade securities.
住所London & Capital Asset Mgmt Ltd
7 Triton Square
Regent's Place
London NW1 3HG
United Kingdom
電話番号44-20-7396-3200
Webサイトwww.londonandcapital.com