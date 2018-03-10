Lion Credit Bond One-year Re
LCBOROB:CH
1.0090
CNY
更新日時 2018/03/10
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
0.9710 - 1.0090
1年トータルリターン
3.81%
年初来リターン
1.31%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
1.009
資産総額 (百万 CNY) ( 12/29/2017)
72.749
設定日
06/18/2014
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
XIE ZHIHUA
定額申込手数料
0.60%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.70%
経費率
-
企業概要
Lion Credit Bond One-year Regular Open Bond Securities Investment Fund is an open end fund incorporated in China. The objective of the Fund is to exceed the return of its benchmark under proper risk control. The Fund invests no less than 80% of its total asset in debt securities.
住所Lion Fund Management Co.,Ltd.
4013 Shennan Avenue,
19,20/Fl Xingye Building
Shenzhen
China
電話番号86-755-8302-6688 Tel
Webサイトwww.lionfund.com.cn