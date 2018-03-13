Lombarda China Blue Chip Equ
LCBLUEE:CH
1.4405
CNY
0.0121
0.85%
更新日時 2018/03/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
1.1985 - 1.4876
1年トータルリターン
18.19%
年初来リターン
1.35%
前日終値
1.4284
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
China
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1.4405
資産総額 (十億 CNY) ( 12/29/2017)
4.242
設定日
10/08/2015
直近配当額 ( 03/20/2017)
0.2389
直近配当利回り（税込）
16.58%
ファンドマネージャ
ZHOU WEI-WEN / WEIWEN ZHOU
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
1.50%
償還手数料
1.50%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
-
企業概要
Lombarda China Blue Chip Equity Fund is an open-ended fund incorporated in China. The objective of the Fund is to achieve long-term stable capital appreciation. The Fund invests in companies that have great potential to grow in the long-term. It invests 40-80% in stocks and 20-60% in other securities approved by the CSRC.
住所Zhong Ou Asset Management Co Ltd
47 Floor Jin Mao Building
88 Pudong Xin Shi Ji Da Dao
Shanghai
China
電話番号86-021-68609700
Webサイトwww.lcfunds.com