L&G Close Bond Income Portfo
LCBIPGP:LN
144.51
GBp
0.20
0.14%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
139.13 - 146.57
1年トータルリターン
3.79%
年初来リターン
-1.01%
前日終値
144.31
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
144.51
資産総額 (千 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
33.500
設定日
05/26/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
CLBDIPA:LN
Close Bond Income Portfolio
|23.43 千
|32.80 千
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Close Bond Income Portfolio - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide income. The Fund invests in sterling denominated fixed interest securities.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com