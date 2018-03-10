LO Selection - The Credit Bo
LCBDUMA:LX
104.58
USD
0.08
0.07%
更新日時 2018/03/10
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
104.58 - 109.09
1年トータルリターン
2.72%
年初来リターン
-1.28%
前日終値
104.66
52週レンジ
104.58 - 109.09
1年トータルリターン
2.70%
年初来リターン
-1.28%
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Foreign Corporate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
104.5849
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/09/2018)
137.437
設定日
02/28/2014
直近配当額 ( 11/30/2017)
2.99
直近配当利回り（税込）
2.86%
ファンドマネージャ
MANUEL STREIFF / PHILIPPE DONNET
定額申込手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.60%
経費率
0.78%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EUR:CUR
ﾕｰﾛ/米ﾄﾞﾙ
|8.63 千
|10.36 百万
|5.66
|
AL685054:COR
|3.00 千
|3.23 百万
|1.76
|
UV821459:COR
|3.00 千
|3.13 百万
|1.71
|
EK798761:COR
|3.00 千
|3.09 百万
|1.69
|
LW154358:COR
|2.20 千
|2.86 百万
|1.56
|
EJ691554:COR
|2.65 千
|2.75 百万
|1.50
|
EK766114:COR
|2.00 千
|2.62 百万
|1.43
|
QZ923449:COR
|2.50 千
|2.51 百万
|1.37
|
EK928604:COR
|1.80 千
|2.50 百万
|1.37
|
EJ292382:COR
|2.36 千
|2.37 百万
|1.29
企業概要
LO Selection - The Credit Bond USD is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The objective of the Fund is to achieve capital appreciation by investing worldwide, either directly or via units of UCITS or UCIs or SFIs, in bonds, other fixed- or floating-rate debt securities and short-term debt securities of corporate issuers and/or in currencies.
