LO Selection - The Credit Bo
LCBDENA:LX
138.44
EUR
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/03/10
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
135.30 - 139.90
1年トータルリターン
2.30%
年初来リターン
-0.62%
前日終値
138.44
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Foreign Corporate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
138.4385
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
269.919
設定日
12/03/2009
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
PHILIPPE DONNET / CAROLINE FERGUSON
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.50%
経費率
0.65%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
USD:CUR
米ﾄﾞﾙ
|21.10 千
|17.58 百万
|4.59
|
QZ548287:COR
|4.65 千
|4.59 百万
|1.20
|
EK928604:COR
|3.90 千
|4.51 百万
|1.18
|
AP809058:COR
|4.30 千
|4.35 百万
|1.14
|
QJ715936:COR
|4.00 千
|4.31 百万
|1.13
|
EK617165:COR
|3.95 千
|4.20 百万
|1.10
|
AM926837:COR
|4.00 千
|4.18 百万
|1.09
|
EK107962:COR
|3.90 千
|4.16 百万
|1.09
|
EJ014205:COR
|2.76 千
|4.11 百万
|1.08
|
AN058710:COR
|4.00 千
|4.11 百万
|1.08
企業概要
LO Selection - The Credit Bonds (EUR) is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The objective is to achieve capital appreciation. The Fund invests either directly or via units of UCITS or UCIs or Structured Financial Products worldwide. The Fund invests in bonds, fixed or floating rate debt securities and short-term debt securities of corporate issuers denominated in EUR.
住所LODH Selection -
5, Allee Scheffer
L-2520 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号352-47-67-25-70
Webサイトwww.lombardodier.com