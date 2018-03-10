LO Selection - The Credit Bo
LCBCHFA:LX
117.72
CHF
0.04
0.03%
更新日時 2018/03/10
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
117.68 - 119.21
1年トータルリターン
-0.04%
年初来リターン
-0.73%
前日終値
117.76
52週レンジ
117.68 - 119.21
1年トータルリターン
-0.16%
年初来リターン
-0.73%
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Foreign Corporate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
117.7184
資産総額 (百万 CHF) ( 03/09/2018)
188.008
設定日
12/03/2009
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
PHILIPPE DONNET / CAROLINE FERGUSON
定額申込手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.50%
経費率
1.23%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EUR:CUR
ﾕｰﾛ/米ﾄﾞﾙ
|15.30 千
|17.90 百万
|6.61
|
USD:CUR
米ﾄﾞﾙ
|13.64 千
|13.29 百万
|4.90
|
EJ359077:COR
|6.70 千
|7.04 百万
|2.60
|
EJ969876:COR
|5.00 千
|5.40 百万
|1.99
|
EK803271:COR
|5.00 千
|5.20 百万
|1.92
|
EJ014205:COR
|2.80 千
|4.88 百万
|1.80
|
UV322931:COR
|3.30 千
|4.32 百万
|1.59
|
UV944618:COR
|4.00 千
|4.32 百万
|1.59
|
EK259432:COR
|3.85 千
|4.21 百万
|1.55
|
EK747237:COR
|4.00 千
|4.14 百万
|1.53
企業概要
LO Selection - The Credit Bonds (CHF) is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund aims to achieve capital appreciation by investing worldwide either directly or via units of UCITS or UCIs or Structured Financial Products in bonds, other fixed or floating rate debt securities and short-term debt securities of corporate issuers denominated in CHF.
住所LODH Selection -
5, Allee Scheffer
L-2520 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号352-47-67-25-70
Webサイトwww.lombardodier.com