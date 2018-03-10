LO Funds - CAT Bonds
LCATUIX:LX
9.95
USD
更新日時 2018/03/10
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
9.42 - 10.10
年初来リターン
0.88%
52週レンジ
9.42 - 10.10
年初来リターン
0.88%
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
9.9531
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/09/2018)
146.105
設定日
05/05/2017
直近配当額 ( 11/30/2017)
0.07
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.70%
ファンドマネージャ
GREGOR GAWRON / MARC BROGLI
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.00%
経費率
0.88%
企業概要
LO Funds - CAT Bonds is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to generate returns through investments in a number of selected catastrophe bonds. The Fund will invest in CAT Bonds, other fixed- or floating-rate debt securities and short-term debt instruments issued or guaranteed by sovereign or non-sovereign issuers.
住所Lombard Odier Funds
291, Route d' Arlon
L-1150 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号+ 352 27 78 1000
Webサイトwww.lombardodier.com