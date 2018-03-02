Longchamp Asset Management -
LCARSED:FP
1,121.97
EUR
更新日時 2018/03/02
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
1,076.99 - 1,145.45
1年トータルリターン
4.09%
年初来リターン
-0.61%
商品分類
FCP
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/02/2018)
1,121.97
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/02/2018)
7.378
設定日
09/26/2014
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
3.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
-
企業概要
Longchamp Absolute Return Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in France. The Fund's objective is to outperform the benchmark index EONIA capitalized. The Fund may invest between 0% to 60% of its assets in equity securities of all geographic areas including emerging markets and all sectors. The Fund may also invest in fixed income securities with a rating of A- or higher.
住所Longchamp Asset Management
30 rue Galilee
75116 - Paris
France
電話番号-
Webサイト
-