Lion Capital Funds II - Lion
LCAICAH:SP
Pending Listing
AUD
商品分類
Open-End Fund
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
ASEAN Countries
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 02/28/2018)
656.347
設定日
08/17/2015
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.80%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
763:HK
深ｾﾝ市中興通訊 [ZTE]
|3.80 百万
|9.07 百万
|2.87
|
005930:KS
ｻﾑｽﾝ電子
|4.00 千
|8.31 百万
|2.63
|
700:HK
騰訊[ﾃﾝｾﾝﾄ･ﾎｰﾙﾃﾞｨﾝｸﾞｽ]
|226.70 千
|8.11 百万
|2.57
|
GLP:SP
ｸﾞﾛｰﾊﾞﾙ･ﾛｼﾞｽﾃｨｯｸ･ﾌﾟﾛﾊﾟﾃｨｰｽﾞ
|3.76 百万
|7.81 百万
|2.47
|
BABA:US
ｱﾘﾊﾞﾊﾞ･ｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ･ﾎｰﾙﾃﾞｨﾝｸﾞ
|55.00 千
|7.75 百万
|2.45
|
2330:TT
台湾積体電路製造 [TSMC/台湾ｾ
|887.00 千
|6.08 百万
|1.93
|
1299:HK
友邦保険控股 [AIAｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ]
|750.00 千
|5.48 百万
|1.74
|
0050:TT
ﾕｱﾝﾀ/P-ｼｪｱｰｽﾞ台湾ﾄｯﾌﾟ50ETF
|1.88 百万
|4.97 百万
|1.57
|
EWY:US
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞMSCI韓国ETF
|62.04 千
|4.21 百万
|1.33
|
006400:KS
ｻﾑｽﾝSDI
|27.09 千
|4.06 百万
|1.29
企業概要
Lion Capital Funds II - Lion-Bank of Singapore Asian Income Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Singapore. The Fund's objective is to provide capital growth and income. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of investments with a focus in Asian equities and Asian debt securities.
住所Lion Global Investors Ltd
65 Chulia Street
#18-01/08
Singapore 049513
電話番号65-6417-6800
Webサイトwww.lionglobalinvestors.com