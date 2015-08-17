Lion Capital Funds II - Lion

AUD
商品分類
Open-End Fund
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
763:HK
深ｾﾝ市中興通訊 [ZTE]
3.80 百万 9.07 百万 2.87
005930:KS
ｻﾑｽﾝ電子
4.00 千 8.31 百万 2.63
700:HK
騰訊[ﾃﾝｾﾝﾄ･ﾎｰﾙﾃﾞｨﾝｸﾞｽ]
226.70 千 8.11 百万 2.57
GLP:SP
ｸﾞﾛｰﾊﾞﾙ･ﾛｼﾞｽﾃｨｯｸ･ﾌﾟﾛﾊﾟﾃｨｰｽﾞ
3.76 百万 7.81 百万 2.47
BABA:US
ｱﾘﾊﾞﾊﾞ･ｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ･ﾎｰﾙﾃﾞｨﾝｸﾞ
55.00 千 7.75 百万 2.45
2330:TT
台湾積体電路製造 [TSMC/台湾ｾ
887.00 千 6.08 百万 1.93
1299:HK
友邦保険控股 [AIAｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ]
750.00 千 5.48 百万 1.74
0050:TT
ﾕｱﾝﾀ/P-ｼｪｱｰｽﾞ台湾ﾄｯﾌﾟ50ETF
1.88 百万 4.97 百万 1.57
EWY:US
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞMSCI韓国ETF
62.04 千 4.21 百万 1.33
006400:KS
ｻﾑｽﾝSDI
27.09 千 4.06 百万 1.29
企業概要
Lion Capital Funds II - Lion-Bank of Singapore Asian Income Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Singapore. The Fund's objective is to provide capital growth and income. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of investments with a focus in Asian equities and Asian debt securities.
住所
Lion Global Investors Ltd
65 Chulia Street
#18-01/08
Singapore 049513
電話番号
65-6417-6800
Webサイト
www.lionglobalinvestors.com