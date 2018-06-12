LO Funds - Global BBB-BB Fun
LBSHCHS:LX
11.99
CHF
0.00
0.02%
更新日時 2018/06/12
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
11.99 - 12.34
1年トータルリターン
-1.64%
年初来リターン
-2.58%
前日終値
11.99
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/12/2018)
11.9889
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 06/12/2018)
271.341
設定日
06/27/2013
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
YANNIK ZUFFEREY / ASHTON PARKER
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
0.08%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EUR:CUR
ﾕｰﾛ/米ﾄﾞﾙ
|9.58 千
|11.78 百万
|4.13
|
GBP:CUR
英ﾎﾟﾝﾄﾞ
|2.67 千
|3.75 百万
|1.31
|
AP215796:COR
|2.10 千
|3.04 百万
|1.06
|
AM329474:COR
|2.00 千
|2.51 百万
|0.88
|
EK594263:COR
|1.50 千
|2.19 百万
|0.77
|
AM329525:COR
|1.40 千
|1.99 百万
|0.70
|
QJ191077:COR
|1.10 千
|1.83 百万
|0.64
|
AN964724:COR
|1.75 千
|1.78 百万
|0.62
|
EF734441:COR
|1.00 千
|1.77 百万
|0.62
|
AR738776:COR
|1.40 千
|1.71 百万
|0.60
企業概要
LO Funds - Global BBB-BB Fundamental is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund will invest at least two-thirds of its assets in bonds, other fixed or floating-rate debt securities and short-term debt securities of non-governmental issuers denominated in any currency and graded either BBB, BB or equivalent.
住所Lombard Odier Funds
291, Route d' Arlon
L-1150 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号+ 352 27 78 1000
Webサイトwww.lombardodier.com